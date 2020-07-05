Sections
Home / Education / Punjab CM announces cancellation of all university exams

Punjab CM announces cancellation of all university exams

University and college examinations in Punjab have been cancelled in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said on Saturday.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 14:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

However, the online exams being conducted by some universities will continue uninterrupted.

However, the online exams being conducted by some universities will continue uninterrupted.

The students will be promoted on the basis of their previous years’ results and will also have an option to take the exams later, Amarinder announced in his weekly ‘AskCaptain’ Facebook live.

Universities and colleges are in the process of working out the modalities for implementing the decision which will be announced in the next few weeks, the chief minister said.



On the school board examinations, Amarinder said the state is following the CBSE decision announced in the Supreme Court some days ago.

Responding to the CM’s announcement, the Panjab University (PU) here said it is waiting for the UGC guidelines.

In a statement, PU’s dean of university instructions RK Singla informed that the university has noted the announcement made by the Punjab CM regarding the cancellation of university/college exams.

“However, the university which has been preparing for exams/admission related activities since long, is awaiting guidelines from UGC,” it said.

(with agency inputs )
