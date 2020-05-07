Punjab declares vacation for colleges, universities from May 15

The summer vacations will be observed from May 15 to June 15. (Representational image) (HT file)

The Punjab Government on Thursday announced that summer vacations will be observed in government colleges and universities across the state for a month.

