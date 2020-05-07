Sections
Home / Education / Punjab declares vacation for colleges, universities from May 15

Punjab declares vacation for colleges, universities from May 15

“The Punjab Government has decided to declare summer vacation in Government Colleges and Universities of the state from May 15 to June 15,” the tweet read.

Updated: May 07, 2020 18:24 IST

By Asian News International, Chandigarh

The summer vacations will be observed from May 15 to June 15. (Representational image) (HT file)

The Punjab Government on Thursday announced that summer vacations will be observed in government colleges and universities across the state for a month.

The summer vacations will be observed from May 15 to June 15.

“The Punjab Government has decided to declare summer vacation in Government Colleges and Universities of the state from May 15 to June 15,” the tweet read.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 15:50 IST
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 17:35 IST
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
May 07, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

Punjab declares vacation for colleges, universities from May 15
May 07, 2020 18:24 IST
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since coronavirus hit
May 07, 2020 18:16 IST
2 hospital staffers molest Covid-19 patient in Greater Noida, arrested
May 07, 2020 18:14 IST
Raveena Tandon’s fan asks her if she’ll marry him in next birth
May 07, 2020 18:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.