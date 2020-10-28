Sections
Punjab ETT teachers recruitment exam on November 29

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:48 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chandigarh

Punjab ETT teachers recruitment exam will be conducted on November 29, 2020. (Shutterstock)

The Punjab Government has decided to take the examination for recruitment of ETT (Elementary Teacher Training) teachers on November 29.

The spokesperson of the School Education Department said that the advertisement for the recruitment of 2,364 ETT teachers was published by the department on March 6, 2020.

The written examination for these posts will be taken on November 29 from 10 am to 11.40 am. This recruitment will address the shortage of teachers in schools, according to a press statement from the state government.

