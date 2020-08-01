Punjab govt allows provisional admission of Open School students in 10 plus 1

Punjab government on Thursday allowed provisional admission of over 30,000 open category candidates in 10+1 in schools as regular students.

Punjab school education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the government has decided to allow provisional admission of as many as 31,022 open category candidates in 10+1 in schools as regular students. “However, such students will have to take the examinations of class X when the things became normal,” the minister added.

“The open category candidates were in a dilemma as they were not getting admission in the schools as regular students. After reviewing the situation, we have decided to provide them a short-term relief. Now they will be able to get admission in 10+1 provisionally subject to the condition that as and when the things become normal, they will have to take the matriculation examinations,” Singla said.

In a press release, the Minister informed that the matriculation result of regular students was declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on the basis of Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) but the result of open school students was upheld as these students are not covered under CCE criteria.

Singla said that the government has also decided to declare the result of the supplementary examination of last year students on the basis of CCE of the relevant year. He added that these students had to appear in one subject as supplementary examination this year but they were not able to take due to cancellation of exam in view of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.