Punjab govt announces free sanitary pads for high school, college girls

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced free sanitary pads for high school and college girls.

Raveen Thukral, the media advisor to Punjab Chief Minister, tweeted: “Punjab CM @capt_amarinder announces free sanitary pads for girl students of high schools and colleges during the launch of a slew of welfare projects, including the dedication of January month to girl child through ‘Dheeiyan Di Lohri’ programme.”

Other initiatives announced by the Punjab government include metering facilities for power consumers and a registration portal for legal matters for the ease of consumers.

“Other initiatives launched by Punjab CM @capt_amarinder include BASERA for slum dwellers, Smart Metering for power consumers, 2500 cricket kits for youth and E-Daakhil portal for ease of consumers,” Thukral said in another tweet.