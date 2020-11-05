Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Punjab govt constitutes school education reform teams

Punjab govt constitutes school education reform teams

Punjab government has constituted District School Education Reform Teams to monitor the activities of schools.

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 09:24 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Chandigarh

(HT File)

Punjab government has constituted District School Education Reform Teams to monitor the activities of schools.

According to a press statement from Information and Public Relations Department Punjab, a spokesperson of the school education department said that the concerned District Education Officer (Sec. Edu.) would be the head of the District Education Reform Team. These teams will coordinate to the respective DM/BM of their district and assist in the qualitative improvement of education by formulating its plan in line with the activities of ‘Parho Punjab, Paraho Punjab’.

According to the spokesperson, these teams would assist in the successful completion of ongoing projects like Punjab Achievement Survey, Smart School Project, English Booster Club, Welcome Life, Buddy Group, Mission Shat-Pratishat and enrolment drive. These teams will motivate school principals, teachers and others to transform their schools into smart schools. At the same time they will guide the school heads to follow the instructions issued by the government regarding Covid-19.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: Which states are still counting votes and when will they be done?
Nov 05, 2020 09:22 IST
Delhi wakes up to severe air pollution, AQI at 452
Nov 05, 2020 08:14 IST
US Election 2020 Updates: Trump backers protest vote counting in Michigan
Nov 05, 2020 09:29 IST
No unusual national Covid-19 surge in 1st phase of festivals: VK Paul
Nov 05, 2020 05:36 IST

latest news

Get lustrous locks for Diwali with the gradual hair oiling technique
Nov 05, 2020 09:32 IST
Artist uses Rubik’s Cubes to create portrait of singer Maithili Thakur
Nov 05, 2020 09:32 IST
Punjab govt constitutes school education reform teams
Nov 05, 2020 09:24 IST
Delhi: Minimum temperature improves slightly, reaches 11°C
Nov 05, 2020 09:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.