Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Punjab government to conduct state level NTSE exam on December 13

Punjab government to conduct state level NTSE exam on December 13

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will give nearly 2,000 scholarships to the students who will pass the Stage-II examination conducted by NCERT New Delhi.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 20:00 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chandigarh

Representational image. (Shutterstock)

Punjab government on Wednesday decided to conduct the state-level National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) on December 13 later this year.

“Punjab School Education Department has decided to reopen the portal for registration for state-level National Talent Search Examination (NTSE, Stage-1) from November 11 to November 15 in view of difficulties faced by students,” the Punjab government tweeted.

“The exam will be held on December 13, 2020. Registration for this exam can be done on the http://epunjabschool.gov.in portal,” it added.

According to a spokesperson of the Punjab school education department, the students studying in class 10 can sit in this exam. While SC, ST, and Physically challenged categories should have 55 per cent marks, other categories should have 70 per cent marks in Class 9.



The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will give nearly 2,000 scholarships to the students who will pass the Stage-II examination conducted by NCERT New Delhi.

“The students of 9 and 12 class will get Rs 1250 per month as scholarship, while Rs 2000 per month will be given to the graduation and post-graduation students. Students of other classes will get scholarships according to UGC rules. The reservation for this scholarship will be as per the reservation policy of the Central Government,” the spokesperson added.

NTSE is a national level exam conducted by the NCERT for granting scholarships to the meritorious students studying in class 10th.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Bihar victory, Nitish Kumar tweets thank you to PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 20:38 IST
Arnab Goswami, granted bail by SC, seeks shield to prevent his arrest again
Nov 11, 2020 20:56 IST
Silent voters have blessed BJP again, says PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 20:50 IST
US embassy in soup over retweet of Pak leader’s post attacking Imran Khan
Nov 11, 2020 20:51 IST

latest news

BCCI president Ganguly posts heart-warming tweet after IPL 2020 ends
Nov 11, 2020 21:09 IST
EV policy to reduce carbon emissions by 4.8 mn tonnes in 4 years in Delhi
Nov 11, 2020 21:01 IST
Russia isn’t planning any contacts with Biden yet, says official
Nov 11, 2020 20:59 IST
Kerala Covid patients missing postal ballots to vote in last hour of polls
Nov 11, 2020 20:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.