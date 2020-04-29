Sections
Punjab ITI students produce over 2.5 lakh masks till date: Minister

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 09:43 IST

By Asian News International, Chandigarh

Representative (ANI)

Punjab Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday said that ITI students have produced more than 2.5 lakh masks till date.

He also appealed to the officials, principals and the students to continue the good work with high spirit. He also advised them to take all necessary precautions during making masks.

“The Punabis have once again proved that they are always ahead while performing any duty or task in the crisis situation when the country needs them,” Channi said.

Anurag Verma, Principal Secretary, Technical Education and Industrial Training Punjab said that the Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey on Tuesday held a video conference with the Principals and Students of 28 ITIs from all across the country for COVID-19 related good work and out of these 6 ITIs were from Punjab.



“The Union Minister highly appreciated the good work of ITIs of Punjab for making masks,” Verma said.

Verma said that he has already written to all the Deputy Commissioners in the state that they can get masks stitched from the students of ITIs free of cost.

“The best part is that the raw material for making masks is being collected through donations and stitching has been carried out as Sewa and masks are being distributed free of cost”, Verma said. (ANI)

