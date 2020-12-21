Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Punjab Pre-Primary School Teacher Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 8393 vacancies ends today

Punjab Pre-Primary School Teacher Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 8393 vacancies ends today

Punjab Pre-Primary School Teacher Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at educationrecruitmentboard.com.

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 10:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Punjab Pre-Primary School Teacher Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab )

Punjab Pre-Primary School Teacher Recruitment 2020: The Recruitment Board of School Education Department, Punjab will close the registration process for pre-primary teacher recruitment on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at educationrecruitmentboard.com. The online application process began on December 1, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8393 vacancies, out of which, 3273 vacancies are for General, 840 for Scheduled Castes (M&B), 839 for Scheduled Castes (R&O) , 168 for Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-M&B), 168 for Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-R&O), 42 for Scheduled Castes (Sports-M&B),42 for Scheduled Castes (Sports-R&O), 839 for Backward Classes, 168 for Backward Classes (Ex-Servicemen), 167 for Sportsperson (General), 84 for Freedom Fighters, 588 for Ex-Servicemen (General),84 each for Handicapped (Visually Impaired, Hearing Impaired, Orthopedically Disabled and Intellectually Disabled or Multiple Disability) categories and 839 vacancies have been reserved for Economically Weaker Section of General Category.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while for SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is of Rs 500.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate who wish to apply for the recruitment must have passed class 12th exam or equivalent with at least 45% marks. Candidates should also have a diploma course of minimum one year in Nursery Teacher Education Programme or equivalent. Candidates must have passed class 10th with Punjabi as a subject. Candidates must be between 18 and 37 years of age.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Intense winter begins in Jammu & Kashmir with sub-zero temperatures
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Xi replaces PLA commander who started Ladakh standoff; fingers crossed in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
Facebook restores Kisan Ekta Morcha page, says ‘regret the inconvenience caused’
by Deeksha Bhardwaj
India records 24,337 new Covid-19 cases, 333 deaths
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Sana Khan shares glimpse of her gift
by HT Entertainment Desk
Boxing Day Test crucial in deciding fate of the series against India: Burns
by Press Trust of India
Most Indian stocks fall as coronavirus cases top 10 million
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Google, Facebook laws critical for media future: Australia regulator chief
by Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.