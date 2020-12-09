Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Punjab renames five govt schools after those who sacrificed their lives for nation

Punjab renames five govt schools after those who sacrificed their lives for nation

Punjab School Education Minister, Vijay Inder Singla said: “The nation will always be indebted to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for guarding the country. Thus, it becomes our utmost duty to preserve their memory forever and to give them due respect.”

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 13:13 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chandigarh

Representational image. (HT file)

The Punjab Government has decided to rename five educational institutions of the state after those who sacrificed their lives for the country under its policy of “honouring the martyrs and prominent departed personalities”.

According to an official press release by the Information and Public Relations Department of Punjab on Tuesday, Punjab School Education Minister, Vijay Inder Singla said: “The nation will always be indebted to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for guarding the country. Thus, it becomes our utmost duty to preserve their memory forever and to give them due respect.”

Under this policy, two government schools of Pathankot district, Government Senior Secondary School, Narot Jaimal Singh and Government Elementary School in village Akhwana have been renamed as Shaheed Mehar Singh Vir Chakra Government Senior Secondary School, and Narot Jaimal Singh and Shaheed Manjit Singh Government Elementary School, respectively.

Similarly, Government High School, Chuslewar of district Tarn Taran has been renamed as Shaheed Naik Karamjit Singh Sena Medal Government High School, Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) Mall Road, Bathinda as Shaheed Major Ravi Inder Singh Sandhu Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) and Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Samana in district Patiala has been named after Shaheed Flight Lieutenant Mohit Kumar Garg Government Senior Secondary School.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
Dec 09, 2020 12:48 IST
Will consider written proposal only on repeal of farm laws: Farmers’ leader
Dec 09, 2020 12:28 IST
Covishield vaccine trial: Six out of 249 volunteers drop out ahead of second dose in Mumbai
Dec 09, 2020 13:33 IST
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Dec 09, 2020 13:14 IST

latest news

West has policy to engage India in ‘anti-China games’, says Russian foreign minister Lavrov
Dec 09, 2020 13:29 IST
Protest not in favour of country, farmers should accept proposal, says MoS Som Prakash
Dec 09, 2020 13:28 IST
Officials react to “inevitable” reduction in quotas for 2024 Olympics
Dec 09, 2020 13:28 IST
Burger King IPO allotment status: Know how to check
Dec 09, 2020 13:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.