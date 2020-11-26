Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Punjab School Teacher Recruitment: 8393 vacancies notified for pre-primary school teachers

Punjab School Teacher Recruitment: 8393 vacancies notified for pre-primary school teachers

Punjab School Teacher Recruitment 2020: The recruitment board of School Education Department, Punjab has notified a total of 8393 vacancies of pre-primary teachers.The online application process will begin from December 1 and end on December 21.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 11:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Punjab School Teacher Recruitment 2020 (AFP)

Punjab School Teacher Recruitment 2020: The recruitment board of School Education Department, Punjab has notified a total of 8393 vacancies of pre-primary teachers. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at educationrecruitmentboard.com. The online application process will begin from December 1 and end on December 20.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have passed class 12th exam or equivalent with at least 45% marks. Candidates should also have a diploma course of minimum one year in Nursery Teacher Education Programme or equivalent. Candidates must have passed class 10th with Punjabi as a subject.

Age Limit- 18 to 37 years

Application Fee:

General and Other Category- Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST - Rs. 500/-

Check official notification

Details of Posts:

Out of a total 8393 posts, 3273 posts are General, while Scheduled Castes (M&B) 840, Scheduled Castes (R&O) 839, Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-M&B) 168, Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-R&O) 168, Scheduled Castes (Sports-M&B) 42, Scheduled Castes (Sports-R&O) 42, Backward Classes 839, Backward Classes (Ex-Servicemen) 168, Sportsperson (General) 167, Freedom Fighters 84, Ex-Servicemen (General) 588, Handicapped (Visually Impaired, Hearing Impaired, Orthopedically Disabled and Intellectually Disabled or Multiple Disability) categories 84 each and 839 posts have been reserved for Economically Weaker Section of General Category.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Police use water cannon, tear gas on farmers near Delhi-Haryana border
Nov 26, 2020 11:26 IST
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Nov 26, 2020 07:28 IST
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm before noon today
Nov 26, 2020 10:04 IST
Punjab farmers modify plan, to march to Delhi via alternative routes
Nov 26, 2020 11:13 IST

latest news

26/11 anniversary: Youngest survivor waits for state government to allot her a home
Nov 26, 2020 11:25 IST
Ashiesh Roy’s sister says she can’t utter the words her brother is no more
Nov 26, 2020 11:23 IST
Aaron Finch calls India batsman the ‘best one-day player of all time’
Nov 26, 2020 11:20 IST
Constitution Day: PM Modi to address 80th conference of presiding officers today
Nov 26, 2020 11:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.