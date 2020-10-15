Punjab schools reopening date to be finalised after SOPs nod by Health Department

Sections
Schools in Punjab are shut since March this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, online classes are being conducted.

Punjab Government has decided to reopen schools, however the date of reopening will be announced after the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) receive approval from the State Health Department, said Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday.

“Punjab government has decided to reopen schools. SOPs for the reopening have been made and sent for approval of the Health Department. We will announce the date of reopening once the SOPs get approved,” Singla said while speaking to media.

“In the first phase, schools will be opened for class 9 to 12. Students have to take written permission from their parents to attend the classes. If a student does not want to attend physical classes, he can continue online classes from their home. They will not be forced, they will have an option,” he added.

The Union Ministry of Education Ministry on October 5 issued guidelines for reopening of schools after October 15 during the Unlock 5 phase. As per the guidelines, schools and coaching institutions can open in a graded manner after October 15. However, the decision on whether to reopen educational institutions rests with States and Union Territories (UTs).

