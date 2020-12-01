Sections
Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2020 for 8393 pre-primary school teachers vacancies to begin today

Punjab School Teacher Recruitment 2020: The recruitment board of School Education Department, Punjab will on Tuesday begin the application process for pre-primary teacher recruitment against a total of 8393 vacancies.The online application process will end on December 21.

Punjab School Teacher Recruitment 2020: The recruitment board of School Education Department, Punjab will on Tuesday begin the application process for pre-primary teacher recruitment against a total of 8393 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at educationrecruitmentboard.com. The online application link will be active from December 1 to December 20.

Educational Qualification: The candidate who wish to apply for the recruitment must have passed class 12th exam or equivalent with at least 45% marks. Candidates should also have a diploma course of minimum one year in Nursery Teacher Education Programme or equivalent. Candidates must have passed class 10th with Punjabi as a subject. Candidates must be between 18 and 37 years of age.

Details of Posts:

Out of a total 8393 posts, 3273 posts are General, while Scheduled Castes (M&B) 840, Scheduled Castes (R&O) 839, Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-M&B) 168, Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-R&O) 168, Scheduled Castes (Sports-M&B) 42, Scheduled Castes (Sports-R&O) 42, Backward Classes 839, Backward Classes (Ex-Servicemen) 168, Sportsperson (General) 167, Freedom Fighters 84, Ex-Servicemen (General) 588, Handicapped (Visually Impaired, Hearing Impaired, Orthopedically Disabled and Intellectually Disabled or Multiple Disability) categories 84 each and 839 posts have been reserved for Economically Weaker Section of General Category.

Check official notification

Application Fee:

General and Other Category- Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST - Rs. 500/

