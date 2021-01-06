Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Punjab to reopen schools for students of classes 5 to 12 from January 7

Punjab to reopen schools for students of classes 5 to 12 from January 7

The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to reopen all schools from January 7 for students of classes 5 to 12.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 16:17 IST

By PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur, Chandigarh

The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to reopen all schools from January 7 for students of classes 5 to 12. (HT file)

The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to reopen all schools from January 7 for students of classes 5 to 12.

State Education minister Vijay Inder Singla said following the persistent demand of parents, the state government has decided to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7 onwards. In a statement here, Singla said the timings of the schools will be from 10 am to 3 pm.

The students only of classes 5 to 12 will be allowed to physically attend their classes, said the minister.

Singla said while giving his nod, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the department to ensure the safety of the children, amid COVID-19 pandemic. The minister said following the CM’s directions, all school managements have been asked to strictly comply with all anti-Covid precautions in schools.

The Cabinet minister also said that the Education Department had taken feedback from school heads.

Besides ensuring safety of the children, they also suggested the reopening of schools before the annual exams for final revision of the course, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India calls on Sri Lanka to fulfil expectations of Tamil minority
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Violence erupts as police, villagers clash over proposed IIT-Goa campus
by Gerard de Souza
Not Chinese, prefer Indian vaccine first, Nepal to India ahead of minister’s visit
by Shishir Gupta
Amit Shah to attend Thuglak magazine’s 51st anniversary event in Chennai on Jan 14
by Divya Chandrababu

latest news

Maintenance of bio-secure bubble will be critical during I-League: CEO
by Press Trust of India
Paresh Rawal: The time of only one actor ruling the film industry is gone
by Juhi Chakraborty
Vanita Kharat opens up on posing in the buff to champion body positivity
by HT Entertainment Desk
PM Modi to inaugurate Rewari-Madar freight corridor section tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.