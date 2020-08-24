Sections
Home / Education / Put JEE, NEET on hold, DMK chief Stalin urges Centre

Put JEE, NEET on hold, DMK chief Stalin urges Centre

Besides COVID-19, which has wreaked havoc on the nation, many parts of the country were yet to recover from the recent floods that have ravaged people’s livelihoods, he said in a letter to Pokhriyal.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 18:17 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Chennai

DMK President MK Stalin. (PTI file)

The Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test should be postponed until the spread of COVID-19 was brought under control, DMK President M K Stalin on Monday urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Besides COVID-19, which has wreaked havoc on the nation, many parts of the country were yet to recover from the recent floods that have ravaged people’s livelihoods, he said in a letter to Pokhriyal.

Students and parents are under enormous mental stress, he said, adding that considering the current restrictions on public transportation, the allotted exam centres are not uniformly accessible to all aspirants.

“It will not be possible for students belonging to rural areas and less-privileged sections to reach the exam centres.



They will be put under a great disadvantage against their affluent counterparts.” While around 25 lakh students are expected to sit for this years NEET and JEE, the National Testing Agency has made it mandatory for the students to give an undertaking that they “are neither COVID-19 positive nor have any symptoms for the same.” However, in light of the fact that most of the infected population in India remains asymptomatic, demanding self declaration from thestudents does not seem to be effective in any possible way, the Dravidian party chief argued.

If those appearing for the exams contracted the virus, there are “highpossibilities of another wave of infections” across the country.

“No decision shall be made in haste putting the lives of students at stake.

The government shall act, keeping the well-being and future of students in mind.

In the light of the severe difficulties, I sincerely request you to postpone the JEE, NEET exams until COVID-19 is brought under control,” he urged.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Aamir Ali gets trolled for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi
Aug 24, 2020 18:24 IST
CWC meeting ends, Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress president for now
Aug 24, 2020 18:20 IST
Put JEE, NEET on hold, DMK chief Stalin urges Centre
Aug 24, 2020 18:17 IST
Validity of motor vehicle documents extended till Dec 31
Aug 24, 2020 18:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.