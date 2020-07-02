PWC promotes students to next semester without examination

With uncertainty looming on favourable time to hold end semester exams, Patna Women’s College (PWC) on Wednesday decided to promote students to the next semester without conducting examination in a view to compensate academic loss and prevent delayed academic session.

Principal of PWC Sister M Rashmi AC said, “Considering the existing situation in the country, the examination and academic council of college has decided that all the students who have been allowed to fill the examination forms to appear in semester II and semester IV have been promoted to the next semester. Online classes for new semester examination will begin from July 6.”

She said, “Students are instructed to connect with online learning management system of college to continue their study.”

“Those students who are unable to attend online classes due to poor internet connectivity, they can download offline lectures from college’s website”, she added.

Earlier in June, PWC had notified that end-semester examination for all undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses will be held from August 24 to September 9.

A senior college official said, “Examinations are not cancelled yet. Date of exams may be revised depending upon pandemic situation. Students are promoted to next semester to prevent loss of time. Promoting students without examination are followed in odd-semesters but considering the abnormal situation we have decided to promote students for their welfare.”

A student appearing in semester II, said, “It will be difficult to remember the content of previous and next semester simultaneously. I keep on revising notes on semester II as exam is pending. I am worried that I may mix up all chapters in the examination.”