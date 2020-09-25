QS Global MBA Rankings 2021: IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta top Indian B-schools

Sections
Placed at the 50th position, IIM Ahmedabad was the top-ranked Indian B-School followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta in the latest QS Global MBA rankings released today.

Sep 25, 2020

Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IIM Ahmedabad (Hindustan Times Media)

Placed at the 50th position, IIM Ahmedabad was the top-ranked Indian B-School followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta in the latest QS Global MBA rankings released today.

IIM Bangalore was placed at the 54th position while IIM Calcutta was at the 79th position. Indian School of Business, which has campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali (Punjab), secured the 93rd position.

No other Indian institute made it to the top 100 list. Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow and the SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai, were the other institutions in the top 200.

While the achievement of being the leading Indian institution is credit-worthy, IIM Ahmedabad has actually dropped ten places. It was at the 40th position in 2020. IIM Bangalore too slipped by ten positions, it was at the 44th position in the last rankings.



Overall, the list is dominated by American business schools. Stanford Graduate School of Business, Penn (Wharton) and MIT (Sloan) are the top three institutions to do MBA from globally, according to the QS Global MBA rankings for 2021.

Harvard Business School comes at the fourth place while HEC Paris is at the fifth place. INSEAD, a multi-campus institutions, based in Paris and Singapore comes sixth in the rankings.

IIM Bangalore Director Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan said the reasons for the slip in positions would be discussed.

“The main concern would be that Indian schools as a collective have slipped. Would plan to discuss this with my fellow directors,” he said.

