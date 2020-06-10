Sections
QS Rankings 2020: IIT Bombay’s position dips, University of Mumbai out of the list

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is among the only three institutes in the top 200 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021. However, its performance has dipped as the premier institute dropped 20 ranks in the list - from 152nd position in 2020 to 172 in the 2021 list.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 13:40 IST

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times Mumbai

IIT Bombay (Hindustan Times File)

The QS World Rankings are announced a year in advance. Though overall rankings have been announced, other lists based on employability, subject-wise rankings will be released over the next few months. This year, QS revealed that their work was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The only two other institutes making into top 200 are Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) at the 154th position from 184th rank last year and Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi on the 193rd position, down from the 182nd rank it held in the 2020 list.

“While IIT-Bombay is pleased to have retained number one position in India, the drop in global rankings is something we are concerned about. It appears to be linked to the Academic Reputation (AR) portion of the rankings which constitute 40% of the total score. Our AR score remained close to last year’s so we will take this up with QS,” said Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, IIT-Bombay. He added that the institute’s student-faculty ratio has also dropped due to the introduction of the category for economically weaker section, which is likely to have affected the overall score.



Surprisingly, University of Mumbai has no mention in the list this year. Last year, the varsity was placed between 801-850 ranking, but the university does not reflect anywhere on the list this year.

The performance of universities is measured on various parameters such as academic reputation, employer reputation, citation per faculty, faculty student ratio, international faculty and international students.

Other institutes making it into the QS Rankings list this year include IIT-Madras and IIT-Kharagpur, both institutes witnessing a drop in their rankings. While IIT Madras has dropped four spots and stands on the 275th rank this year, IIT Kharagpur has dropped 33 spots from 281 to the 314 rank this year.

