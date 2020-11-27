QS Rankings for Asian Institutes: 3 IITs make it to top 50

Sections
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay was the top ranked Indian college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Chennai — all the institutions made it to top 50 – in the latest QS Rankings for Asian universities. This was the second year that the IITs retained their position in the top 50 Asian institutions.

While IIT Bombay ranked 37, IIT Delhi was placed at 47 and IIT Madras at 50. Among other Indian institutions that made the list, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru was ranked 56 while IIT Kharagpur was placed at 58.

The University of Delhi (71), IIT Kanpur (72) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (81) were also named in the top 100 Asian institutions of learning.

Other Indian institutions on the list include IIT Roorkee (103), IIT Guwahati (II7), University of Hyderabad (142), Jadavpur University (147) and University of Calcutta (154) and the Institute of Chemical and Technology, Mumbai (155).



Like last year, the National University of Singapore (NUS) retained the top spot followed by Tsinghua University in China. Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Singapore, bagged third place. The University of Hong Kong was ranked fourth, followed by Zhejiang University in China.

Among Indian institutions, IIT Bombay (34), IIT Delhi (43) and IIT Madras (50) were the top three in the rankings for the year 2019 also.

The ranking agency said the results were based on performance before the onset of Covid-19.

This 2020 list features 634 institutions, compared to 550 last year, and the major locations represented include Mainland China (124 universities), India (106 universities) Japan (98 universities), and South Korea (85 universities), accounting between themselves for more than 65% of all ranked universities, the agency said.

There are 93 new entrants this year, mostly from Japan, India, South Korea and Pakistan. Six of them secured ranks in the top 250.

The rankings are compiled using 11 indicators, each weighted according to their importance in the index. These indicators include academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty/student ratio, international research network, citations per paper and papers per faculty.

