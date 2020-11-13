Sections
Railway launches 7 academic programmes in core applied sector

As per an official release by the Railways, among the launched programmes, there are two B Tech undergraduate programmes, two MBA, and three MSc programmes in the core applied sector.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 09:45 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Railway track (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI), Vadodra, on Thursday launched seven academic programmes aimed at creating ‘best skills sets’ in railway infrastructure management, systems and communication engineering and transportation cum supply chain management.

“The two B Tech programs are focused on rail infrastructure, rail systems and communications engineering, while the MBA programs are focused at transportation and supply chain management which are of highest priority in the coming years, the MSc programmes are focused on the systems engineering and integration, systems and analytics, policy and economics which are the core areas the nation is looking forward to,” the release said.

The Railways informed that the MSc programme on systems engineering and integration is offered in association with the University of Birmingham, UK.



“The international exposure to the students will be unparalleled,” Railway said.

Speaking at the launch of the academic courses, VK Yadav, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board said that NRTI has adopted an interdisciplinary approach for research of transport systems, and it is bringing together academicians, scientists, and engineers from various backgrounds, with plans to leverage its academic and industry partnerships and collaborations.

“NRTI intends to develop a set of core values--dedication to nation-building, commitment to innovation and academic excellence, compassion towards people and society, and responsibility towards the environment. It offers project-based learning at Railway establishments,” said Yadav.

He stated that Indian Railways will be at the core of implementing the key features of the programmes.

“It will serve as an experiential learning laboratory for the student community as well as the faculty development initiatives, thereby creating a distinct character for the University through a highly experiential and application-based learning approach. The students passing out of these programs as tomorrow’s citizens could add great value in nation-building,” Railway board CEO added.

