Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results 2020 declared

Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed Examination can check their results online at predeled.org. However, the official website to check results is down for now.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results 2020: The Office of Elementary Education and Panchayati Raj Department of Elementary Education (DEE), Bikaner, Rajasthan on Wednesday declared the result of Pre-D.El.Ed Examination 2020. The results were announced by Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara at 4 pm on Wednesday evening at the Samasa Auditorium in Jaipur.

Candidates who have appeared in the Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed Examination can check their results online at predeled.org. However, the official website to check results is down for now.

This year, a total of 6 lakh 69 thousand candidates had appeared in the examination.

 



The Rajasthan Pre-D.El.Ed online examination was held on August 31, 2020, in the afternoon shift from 2 to 5 pm. Candidates who will qualify the examination are advised to register for counselling before October 15, 2020.

How to check Rajasthan BSTC Pre D. El. Ed. results 2020:

Visit the official website at predeled.org

On the homepage, click on the link to check Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

