Rajasthan former education minister hits out at Congress for questioning syllabus rationalisation

Former Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani on Friday termed as “condemnable” the questions raised by the Congress over the move to rationalise school syllabus by dropping certain chapters to reduce course load on students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BJP leader said the decision to reduce 30 per cent school syllabus was taken due to the coronavirus crisis and keeping in mind the interest of students.

“Congress should stop seeing this issue with the prism of politics. It is condemnable that the Congress is raising questions that syllabus related to democracy, non-alignment, India’s international relations were removed,” Devnani told reporters at a press conference.

He said the CBSE prepares academic calendar and the last 30 per cent of the syllabus which could not be covered due to the coronavirus crisis has been reduced.

Questions raised by the Congress and the Left parties are part of “shallow” politics as CBSE has also clarified its stand on the reasons behind reducing syllabus.

Devnani said the Congress and its allies “do not believe in federalism and it is a habit of the Congress-ruled state government to disobey Centre’s rulings”.

He said the Congress government in Rajasthan should also provide relief to the students by reducing syllabus. “But unfortunately the government is not paying attention.” The former minister said that state government should pass an order to waive school fees and transportation charges to provide relief to parents.