Sections
Home / Education / Rajasthan former education minister hits out at Congress for questioning syllabus rationalisation

Rajasthan former education minister hits out at Congress for questioning syllabus rationalisation

Former Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani on Friday termed as “condemnable” the questions raised by the Congress over the move to rationalise school syllabus by dropping certain chapters to reduce course load on students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 10:47 IST

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, Jaipur

Former Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani (HT File)

Former Rajasthan education minister Vasudev Devnani on Friday termed as “condemnable” the questions raised by the Congress over the move to rationalise school syllabus by dropping certain chapters to reduce course load on students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BJP leader said the decision to reduce 30 per cent school syllabus was taken due to the coronavirus crisis and keeping in mind the interest of students.

“Congress should stop seeing this issue with the prism of politics. It is condemnable that the Congress is raising questions that syllabus related to democracy, non-alignment, India’s international relations were removed,” Devnani told reporters at a press conference.

He said the CBSE prepares academic calendar and the last 30 per cent of the syllabus which could not be covered due to the coronavirus crisis has been reduced.



Questions raised by the Congress and the Left parties are part of “shallow” politics as CBSE has also clarified its stand on the reasons behind reducing syllabus.

Devnani said the Congress and its allies “do not believe in federalism and it is a habit of the Congress-ruled state government to disobey Centre’s rulings”.

He said the Congress government in Rajasthan should also provide relief to the students by reducing syllabus. “But unfortunately the government is not paying attention.” The former minister said that state government should pass an order to waive school fees and transportation charges to provide relief to parents.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

20,000 antigen tests to be held in Bengaluru from today
Jul 11, 2020 11:32 IST
DK Shivakumar questions claims on Rewa solar park in MP being Asia’s largest
Jul 11, 2020 11:26 IST
Bihar: AIIMS-Patna designated as dedicated coronavirus hospital
Jul 11, 2020 11:26 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell seeks bail, citing Covid-19, and denies Jeffrey Epstein charges
Jul 11, 2020 11:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.