Rajasthan government plans to open schools in January

The Rajasthan government is planning to open schools for secondary, senior secondary and higher educational institutes in the first week of January.

The state education department has sent a proposal for approval to the government, which stated that on trial basis Classes from 9 to 12 may start in the first week of January for 15 days and after evaluation of the trial further decision may be taken. “The top priority of the state government is to ensure that our kids are not affected by the virus, but at the same time to give proper education to them is our duty. Hence, we are considering to open schools, college and other education institutes,” said Govind Singh Dotasara, minister of state for primary and secondary education (independent charge).

“We are taking suggestions from the health department and home department. We are also studying and analysing what other states are thinking. The final decision would be taken by the chief minister only,” he added.

According to the proposal, there would be nine major precautions, which the schools have to take if they open on the trial basis. The kids will not be allowed to enter the school without a mask; there should be adequate arrangements for hand wash; classroom furniture and other materials should be sanitised; students should keep sufficient distance from each other in the classroom and school staff should also follow social distancing. Also, it would be ensured that students don’t share any of their material with any other student. School vans would be also sanitized and the drivers will also take proper measures.

The Rajasthan government issued Unlock 5.0 guidelines, ordering schools, colleges, cinema halls and multiplexes to remain closed till October 31. The guidelines came into effect on October 1. The state government has decided to continue the suspension of regular classes at schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes till October 31 in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases.

However, the government’s Unlock guidelines specify that online learning shall continue and be encouraged; 50% teaching and non-teaching staff can be called to schools and students of class 9 to 12 are permitted to visit schools located outside containment zones for guidance but only with the written consent of parents.