Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020: Registration window to reopen for 1760 clerk and other vacancies on October 1

The Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur on Friday released an official notification for restarting the direct recruitment of Junior Judicial Assistant (in Rajasthan High Court), Junior Assistant (in Taluka Legal Services Committee and Permanent Lok Adalat) and Clerk Grade-II (in Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority and District Legal Services Authority Rajasthan State Judicial Academy) on its official website. The online registration process will begin on October 1, 2020.

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at hcraj.nic.in on or before November 1, 2020, until 5 pm.

Earlier, the application process was scheduled to begin from March 30, 2020, and conclude on April 27, 2020, which was later postponed owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1760 vacancies, out of which, 1056 vacancies are for Clerk Grade II (District Court Non-Scheduled Area), 333 for Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority non-scheduled area), 268 for Junior Judicial Assistant, 61 for Clerk Grade II (District Court Scheduled Area), 18 for Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority), 16 for Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority Scheduled area), and 8 for Clerk Grade II (Rajasthan State Judicial Academy).

A candidate should be a graduate of any university established by law in India or equivalent examination from any University recognized by the government for the purpose and must have basic knowledge of Computer.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification.