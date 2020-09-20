Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020: Registration window to reopen for 1760 clerk and other vacancies on October 1

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020: Registration window to reopen for 1760 clerk and other vacancies on October 1

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at hcraj.nic.in on or before November 1, 2020, until 5 pm.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 10:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2020. (HT file)

The Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur on Friday released an official notification for restarting the direct recruitment of Junior Judicial Assistant (in Rajasthan High Court), Junior Assistant (in Taluka Legal Services Committee and Permanent Lok Adalat) and Clerk Grade-II (in Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority and District Legal Services Authority Rajasthan State Judicial Academy) on its official website. The online registration process will begin on October 1, 2020.

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at hcraj.nic.in on or before November 1, 2020, until 5 pm.

Earlier, the application process was scheduled to begin from March 30, 2020, and conclude on April 27, 2020, which was later postponed owing to the coronavirus lockdown.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1760 vacancies, out of which, 1056 vacancies are for Clerk Grade II (District Court Non-Scheduled Area), 333 for Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority non-scheduled area), 268 for Junior Judicial Assistant, 61 for Clerk Grade II (District Court Scheduled Area), 18 for Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority), 16 for Junior Assistant (State Legal Service Authority Scheduled area), and 8 for Clerk Grade II (Rajasthan State Judicial Academy).

A candidate should be a graduate of any university established by law in India or equivalent examination from any University recognized by the government for the purpose and must have basic knowledge of Computer.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 11:05 IST
With 92,605 Covid-19 cases and 1,133 deaths, India’s tally over 5.4 million
Sep 20, 2020 10:21 IST
BSF foils Pakistan attempt to smuggle drugs, arms, ammo into Jammu
Sep 20, 2020 10:20 IST
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Sep 20, 2020 04:55 IST

latest news

Richa Chadha shares glimpse from Fukrey 3 prep. Watch
Sep 20, 2020 11:12 IST
Dharavi reports 288 deaths due to Covid-19, 161 of them in May
Sep 20, 2020 11:03 IST
Prayers at Dargah of Peer Baba in J-K believed to ward off evil spirits
Sep 20, 2020 11:03 IST
Gavaskar feels Dhoni’s popularity has surpassed Tendulkar and Kohli’s
Sep 20, 2020 11:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.