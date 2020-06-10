Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2020: Apply for 2500 vacancies before July 9

Rajasthan Home Guard Recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan Home Guards Department has opened the online application window for the Home Guards recruitment process on its official website. The online application process for the Rajasthan Home guards recruitment has started from June 10, 2020. Initially, it was supposed to start from April 7 but due to the spread of Coronavirus infection and lockdown, the application process was postponed. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the department’s official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at home.rajasthan.gov.in on or before July 9, 2020, until 12 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2500 vacancies of home guards. Applicants should be between 18 and 35 years of age.

Candidates will be shortlisted for physical efficiency test (PET) followed by physical standard test and medical examination.

Physical Standards:

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notice.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.