Sections
Home / Education / Rajasthan introduces exams for college faculty, teachers up in arms

Rajasthan introduces exams for college faculty, teachers up in arms

An order issued by the higher education department on June 22 states that question papers will be sent for teachers comprising 22 questions which will be culled from question papers for Civil Services, Rajasthan Administrative Services, NET, SLET and other such competitive exams.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 17:56 IST

By Urvashi Dev Rawal, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Representational image. (HT file)

College teachers in Rajasthan are up in arms against a government move to conduct regular exams for faculty in a bid to update their knowledge and teaching skills.

An order issued by the higher education department on June 22 states that question papers will be sent for teachers comprising 22 questions which will be culled from question papers for Civil Services, Rajasthan Administrative Services, NET, SLET and other such competitive exams.

The papers will have 27 questions and two questions will be common to all papers – how to develop a trait of ‘anandam’ (joy of giving) among students and which persons from your field have won the Nobel prize in the last five years and for what.

The order signed by higher education commissioner Pradeep Borad states that the objective of Wake-Up (We Aspire to Knowledge Enhancement and Updating Pedagogy) is to update teachers’ knowledge and ensure they teach in an effective manner.



However, the order has not gone down well with teachers in the state’s 290 government colleges.

The Rajasthan Universities and College Teachers Association (RUCTA) and RUCTA (Rashtriya) have given memos to higher education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati demanding that the order be revoked.

Dr Ramesh Bairwa, state joint secretary of RUCTA, said protests have been held in around 100 campuses across the state. He said the association would challenge the order in court if it was not taken back.

“This order is anti-teachers. The monthly exams are an insult to teachers. The government order also proposes monthly exams for principals. Teachers should not be harassed under the garb of innovation,” he said.

He said the department should regularly organise orientation and refresher courses and seminars as per UGC guidelines to assess teachers.

RUCTA is also demanding that the DPC for principals which has been pending since the past five years be held at the earliest so that appointments can be made to 250 vacant posts of college principals.

He said as per UGC guidelines, senior, selection and pay band 4 grades be given to teachers.

NL Gupta, general secretary of the RUCTA (Rashtriya) said exam for teachers is unheard of. “Nowhere in the country in any state service are exams held to assess a cadre.”

“The aim of higher education is to develop critical thinking among students. The higher education department does not have any focus on improving classroom teaching, research and knowledge creation but only mechanical learning and coaching,” he said.

Borad said the aim is to get teachers out of their comfort zone and update themselves about developments in their subject and their teaching skills.

“The attendance in colleges is poor because teachers don’t take regular classes, teaching is mundane and not geared to employability. Children throng coaching centres because they think they will be able to secure a job. Se we have to mould college education to concerns and needs of students,” he said.

“We want that teachers are geared to teach and prepare students for a competitive environment,” he said, adding that the framework for ‘Wake-Up’ has been created after discussions with subject experts.

The question papers have been sent and teachers have been asked to solve them and send them to the higher education commissionerate by July 2, 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Prominent Jammu advocate passes away
Jun 27, 2020 19:05 IST
UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: Grievance cells to start functioning from June 28, here’s how to register complain
Jun 27, 2020 19:03 IST
Communities deprived of equal in J&K, finally get domicile certificates
Jun 27, 2020 19:02 IST
Abhishek Bachchan says he’s lost roles because of no-intimate-scene policy
Jun 27, 2020 18:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.