Sections
Home / Education / Rajasthan labourer’s son scores 99.2% in Class 12, wants to become a civil servant

Rajasthan labourer’s son scores 99.2% in Class 12, wants to become a civil servant

When everyone was congratulating Prakash Fulwariya for getting the second rank in the state in Class 12 Arts examinations, he was a little dissatisfied. He expected to score 100 marks in all five subjects.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 12:18 IST

By Mukesh Mathrani, Hindustan Times Barmer

Prakash Fulwariya (HT)

When everyone was congratulating Prakash Fulwariya for getting the second rank in the state in Class 12 Arts examinations, he was a little dissatisfied. He expected to score 100 marks in all five subjects.

In the results declared on Tuesday, the young boy got 100 marks in Hindi and History, 99 in Hindi Literature and English, and 98 in Political Science. On Tuesday evening after the results, the boy was busy trying to figure out why he lost four marks. “I had worked hard and expected to score full marks in all subjects,” he said.

Fulwariya of Loharawa village in Barmer district said he wants to become an IAS officer -- “not for myself but for people like me who have to struggle to study”. His father, Channa Ram, works on construction sites. He has been bed-ridden for some time after a paralytic attack.

“In our village, power cut is a big problem. Often my sister and I had to study using torch. On most days, there was no electricity at night,” said Fulwariya, who has four siblings.



His elder sister, also in Class 12, scored 83%. Prakash is second among the siblings.

“For lack of resources, I will go to a nearby college for higher education. After graduation, I will prepare for the civil services examination. I want to become an IAS to help poor students like me who live in remote areas like mine,” said the student of government senior secondary school in Loharwa, 70km from district headquarters.

He said he didn’t know if he will be able to go to Jaipur or Delhi to prepare for the CS examination because his father, the only earning member of the family, was on bed. The boy scored 97% in Class 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rajinikanth spotted driving a Lamborghini wearing mask, see viral pic
Jul 22, 2020 13:09 IST
Gujarat: Record 1,026 new cases; coronavirus tally crosses 50,000
Jul 22, 2020 13:08 IST
New Rajya Sabha MPs take oath
Jul 22, 2020 13:07 IST
Thank you, Sarita
Jul 22, 2020 13:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.