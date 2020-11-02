Sections
Rajasthan police constable admit card 2020: Here’s how to download

Rajasthan police constable admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at police.rajasthan.gov.in, recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 10:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan police constable admit card 2020. (HT file)

Rajasthan police constable admit card 2020: According to the official website, the admit card for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020 will be released on November 1, 2020.

The admit card for the recruitment exam will not be sent by post.

The recruitment exam will be conducted from November 6 to 8, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit cards to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.



How to download Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the login section

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Rajasthan Police Constable admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

