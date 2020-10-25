Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Exam centre information released, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2020: The Director General of Police Rajasthan, on Sunday activated the link for checking exam centre for Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2020 can check the information about their examination centre online at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notification, the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam will be held on November 6, 7, and 8, 2020.

Direct link to check Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam centre.

How to check Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam centre:

Visit the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019”

Click on the link that reads, “Know your district location”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The information on Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment exam centre will be displayed on the screen