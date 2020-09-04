Rajasthan police constable recruitment exam dates announced, check schedule and pattern of exam here

Rajasthan police constable exam date 2020: Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board has announced the dates of its constable (GD, Driver) recruitment exams. According to an official press release, the recruitment exam will be conducted on November 6,7 and 8. The exam was tentatively scheduled for the month of May but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The recruitment drive aims at filling 5438 vacancies of constable in its 59 units. According to the official data, around 17.5 lakh aspirants have applied for the posts.

Bhupendra Singh, Director General of Police, Rajasthan said that the exam will be conducted keeping in mind the necessary precautionary measures and safety protocols in order to protect the candidates from getting infected with Coronavirus.

Selection process: Candidates will have to clear a written test followed by a physical efficiency test (PET) and physical standard test (PST). The written exam will be objective in nature carrying 150 questions.

Exam Pattern:

The written exam will comprise of 150 objective type questions carrying a total of 75 marks. The exam will be of 2 hours. Mode of exam will be offline and OMR based. 25% marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The exam will include questions from general knowledge of computer and logical reasoning, general science, general studies, social science and contemporary issues, law provisions for crime against women and children, knowledge of rules, history, culture, art, geography, economics and politics of Rajasthan.