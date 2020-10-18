Sections
Rajasthan PTET 2020 allotment letter released at ptetdcb2020.com, here's how to check

Rajasthan PTET 2020 allotment letter released at ptetdcb2020.com, here’s how to check

Rajasthan PTET 2020: Candidates who have qualified the Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 can check the allotment letter online at ptetdcb2020.com.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 15:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan PTET 2020 allotment letter. (Screengrab )

Rajasthan PTET 2020: The Government Dungar College, Bikaner on Sunday released the allotment letter for Rajasthan PTET 2020 on its official website.



Rajasthan PTET examination is conducted for admissions in two-year B.Ed course or a four-year integrated BA, BEd / BSc, BEd course at the institutes across Rajasthan state.

As per the official notice, candidates whose name is there in the first allotment list of the RPTET, have to pay the fees of Rs 22000 from October 18 to 23, 2020.



Documents required to be uploaded:

Class 12th marks table

Signed proclamation letter

Own recent photo selfie

Category certificate SC ST OBC MBC EWS etc.

Procedure of Online Reporting:

1. Candidates have to upload the necessary required documents including Selfie on the http://www.ptetdcb2020.com.

2. Candidates have to deposit the required fee Rs.22000/- by the prescribed means.

3. After depositing the fee candidates may contact the college telephonically.

4. Report Online on http://www.ptetdcb2020.com as per schedule.

5. The college administration will verify candidates uploaded documents online and will confirm their admission.

How to check Rajasthan PTET 2020 allotment letter:

Visit the official website at ptetdcb2020.com

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “BA/BEd/BSc 4 year course

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, “Print Allotment Letter” under the course which you have applied for

Key in your credentials and login

The allotment letter will be displayed on the screen

Download the letter and take its print out for future use.

