Rajasthan PTET 2020 postponed due to coronavirus lockdown, check details

Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination was to be conducted on May 10 at various centers in all district headquarters in the state.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:08 IST

By Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination has been postponed till further orders. (Shutterstock)

The Rajasthan Pre Teacher Eligibility Test (PTET) 2020 has been postponed in view of the coronavirus situation in the country. A notification regarding the postponement of the PTET 2020 exam has been issued on the official website of Office Of Coordinator PTET 2020.

Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination was to be conducted on May 10 at various centres in all district headquarters in the state. However, PTET 2020 examination has been postponed till further orders and a new date for conducting PTET 2020 examination will be announced after the end of the lockdown.

A total of 3,27,270 candidates have applied for the two-year BA/Bed course, while 153,696 have applied for four year BA Bed/BSc Bed course. Thus, a total of 4,80,926 candidates have applied for the exam.

Candidates have been further informed, through the notification, that they can make corrections in the application form till May 5 by visiting ptetdcb2020.com or ptetdcb2020.org.



The Government Dungar College, Bikaner is organising body for the examinations.

Note: Candidates should visit the official website regularly for latest news and updates about the examination.

