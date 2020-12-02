Sections
Rajasthan PTET allotment letter 2020 for BEd 2 year course released, here’s how to check

Rajasthan PTET allotment letter 2020: Candidates who have registered for the Rajasthan PTET 2020 counselling can check their seat allotment letter online at ptetdcb2020.com.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 21:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan PTET allotment letter 2020. (Screengrab )

Rajasthan PTET allotment letter 2020: Rajasthan’s Government Dungar College Bikaner (DCB) has released the seat allotment letter of Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 examination for two-year B.Ed course on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the Rajasthan PTET 2020 counselling can check their seat allotment letter online at ptetdcb2020.com.

The college conducted the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination for BEd two year course on September 16, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check Rajasthan PTET allotment letter 2020 for BEd 2 year course.



How to check Rajasthan PTET allotment letter 2020 for BEd 2 year course:



Visit the official website at ptetdcb2020.com



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “BEd 2 year course”

A new page will appear on the displays screen

Click on the link that reads, “Print Allotment letter”

Key in your credentials and login

The Rajasthan PTET allotment letter 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

