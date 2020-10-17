Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Rajasthan PTET results 2020 for BEd 2 year course declared at ptetdcb2020.com, here’s how to check

Rajasthan PTET results 2020 for BEd 2 year course declared at ptetdcb2020.com, here’s how to check

Rajasthan PTET results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination can check their results online at ptetdcb2020.com.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 14:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan PTET results 2020. (Screengrab )

Rajasthan PTET results 2020: The Government Dungar College, Bikaner has declared the results of Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 examination for BEd two year course on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination can check their results online at ptetdcb2020.com.

The college conducted the Rajasthan PTET 2020 examination for BEd two year course on September 16, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check Rajasthan PTET results 2020 for BEd 2 year course.



How to check Rajasthan PTET results 2020 for BEd 2 year course:



Visit the official website at ptetdcb2020.com



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “BEd 2 year course”

A new page will appear on the displays screen

Click on the link that reads, “Result PTET 2020”

Key in your credentials and login

The Rajasthan PTET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Oct 17, 2020 12:56 IST
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
Oct 17, 2020 13:02 IST
Bandra court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Oct 17, 2020 14:34 IST
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
Oct 17, 2020 13:03 IST

latest news

Rajasthan PTET results 2020 for BEd 2 year course declared at ptetdcb2020.com, here’s how to check
Oct 17, 2020 14:37 IST
Bandra court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Oct 17, 2020 14:34 IST
Rahul, Amarinder vow to force Centre to revoke farm laws
Oct 17, 2020 14:25 IST
NEET 2020 Result: How a topper is selected
Oct 17, 2020 14:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.