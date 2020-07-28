Sections
Rajasthan RBSE 10th result 2020: Direct link to check BSER class 10 results on HT portal

Rajasthan RBSE 10th result 2020: Soon after the results are out, students who have appeared in the RBSE Class 10 examination will be able to check their results at hindustantimes.com.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 15:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2020. (Screengrab )

Rajasthan RBSE 10th result 2020: Rajasthan Board class 10th result will be announced on Tuesday, July 28 at 4 pm. Soon after the results are out, students who have appeared in the RBSE Class 10 examination will be able to check their results at hindustantimes.com. Students who have appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 10th exam will have to enter their roll number.

Follow RBSE Class 10 live updates

An SMS alert will be sent by the HT to the students who pre-register themselves for the result notification with a direct link to check RBSE class 10 results, as soon as it is declared.

Direct link to Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 (after it is declared)

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com after it is declared:



Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com



Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 10th result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also check their scores on the official website of RBSE at rajresults.nic.in.

