Rajasthan RPSC school lecturer 2020 exam schedule released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can check the schedule online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 18:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to the schedule, the commission will be conducting the School Lecturer 2020 exam December 14 to 18, 2020. (Shutterstock)

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday released the schedule for School Lecturer recruitment exam 2020 on its official website.

According to the schedule, the commission will be conducting the School Lecturer 2020 exam December 14 to 18, 2020, at various centres spread across Ajmer and Jaipur district headquarters.

RPSC School Lecturer 2020 examination schedule:

How to check RPSC School Lecturer schedule 2020:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Under the latest announcement tab, click on the link given for the the schedule

A PDF file will open

