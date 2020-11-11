Sections
Rajasthan RSMSSB Librarian result 2020 declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here's direct link

Rajasthan RSMSSB Librarian result 2020 declared at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s direct link

Rajasthan RSMSSB Librarian result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 17:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan RSMSSB Librarian result 2020. (Screengrab )

Rajasthan RSMSSB Librarian result 2020: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board on Wednesday declared the results for the Librarian recruitment examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check their results online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 478 vacancies for the non-scheduled areas of Grade-3 and 222 for the Scheduled Areas for the Department of Secondary Education.

Candidates who have qualified the examination will now be eligible to appear for the document verification process.



Direct link to check Rajasthan RSMSSB Librarian result 2020.

How to check Rajasthan RSMSSB Librarian result 2020:

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, “Results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link that reads, “Librarian 2018 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification”

The Rajasthan RSMSSB Librarian result 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

