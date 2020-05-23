Sections
Home / Education / Rajasthan to open English-medium government schools in 76 blocks

Rajasthan to open English-medium government schools in 76 blocks

Government-run Swami Vivekananda model schools are affiliated to the CBSE syllabus in English-medium while Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalayas are also taught in English-medium but affiliated to the state board syllabus.

Updated: May 23, 2020 10:41 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Jaipur

(Alamy Stock Photo)

Government-run Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalayas will be opened in 76 blocks in Rajasthan, School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara said on Friday.

The state government has issued orders to open these English medium schools, he said.

Out of 167 such blocks in the state where Swami Vivekananda Model Schools are not there, 76 English-medium Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalayas will be opened, the minister pointed out.

Government-run Swami Vivekananda model schools are affiliated to the CBSE syllabus in English-medium while Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalayas are also taught in English-medium but affiliated to the state board syllabus.



The School Education minister said orders will also be issued for the opening of more Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalayas in the remaining blocks in the state.

Dotasara said the state government had taken the initiative to start Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalayas in the state to provide equal education opportunities to all. Under this, a total of 33 such schools were started in all the districts of the state. PTI AG HDA

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Virat Kohli’s ‘dinosaur walk’ is Twitter’s favourite new meme
May 23, 2020 11:22 IST
Betaal makers face legal trouble as Marathi writers allege plagiarism
May 23, 2020 11:21 IST
Infosys adopts Covid hit slum, donates 10,000 masks
May 23, 2020 11:21 IST
Pune dog lovers rescue pets abandoned due to coronavirus fears
May 23, 2020 11:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.