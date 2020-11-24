Rajasthan University BA final year results 2020 declared at uniraj.ac.in, here’s how to check

Sections
The University of Rajasthan has declared the results for BA final year (part 3) exam 2020. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online at uniraj.ac.in. Here’s how to check.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 08:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Rajasthan University BA final year results declared (PTI)

The University of Rajasthan has declared the results for BA final year (part 3) exam 2020. Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online at uniraj.ac.in. Currently the official website of Rajasthan University is not opening due to poor server and hence the students are unable to check their results. They are advised to have patience and try to login after some time.

Once the server issue is fixed by the university candidates will be able to check their results by following these steps:

How to check Rajasthan University BA Part 3 results 2020:

Visit the official website at uniraj.ac.in

Click on Students’ Corner tab given on the top menu



Click on the BA Part 3 results

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number and other login credentials as required

Your Rajasthan University BA final year results will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

