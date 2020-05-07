Sections
Rajnath Singh approves abolition of 9,304 posts in Military Engineering Service

This is in line with recommendations made by a committee headed by Lt General Shekatkar, which had suggested these in an effort to enhance combat capability and rebalance defence expenditure of the Armed Forces.

Updated: May 07, 2020 18:29 IST

By Asian News International|  Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the proposal for abolition of 9,304 posts in Military Engineering Service out of the total 13,157 vacancies of the Basic and Industrial staff, the Defence Ministry said.

In line with the recommendations made by the Committee, based on the proposal of the Engineer-in-Chief, MES, the proposal of the abolition of 9,304 posts in MES out of the total 13,157 vacancies of the Basic and Industrial staff has been approved by Raksha Mantri, the Ministry said.

“The recommendation was aimed at making MES an effective organisation with a leaner workforce, well equipped to handle complex issues in the emerging scenario in an efficient and cost-effective manner,” it added.



“Rajnath Singh has approved the proposal of Engineer-in-Chief of Military Engineering Services (MES) for optimisation of more than 9,300 posts in the basic and industrial workforce. It is in line with the recommendations of the Committee of Experts, headed by Lt General Shekatkar, which had recommended measures to enhance combat capability and rebalance defence expenditure of the Armed Forces,” said a press note from Ministry of Defence.

“One of the recommendations made by the Committee was to restructure the civilian workforce in a manner that the work of MES could be partly done by departmentally employed staff and other works could be outsourced,” the press note said.

