Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi to address inaugural conference on National Education Policy

Ram Nath Kovind, Narendra Modi to address inaugural conference on National Education Policy

The conference will also be attended by the education ministers from all states, vice-chancellors and other officials

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 11:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the Governors’ Conference on National Education Policy (NEP) on Monday being organised by the Union Education Ministry in virtual mode.

The conference, titled ‘Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education’, will also be attended by the education ministers from all states, vice-chancellors and other officials.

The NEP strives for making India into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society. It envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming the country into a global superpower, an official statement said.

NEP aims to bring about a paradigm shift in the country’s education system and create an enabling and reinvigorated educational ecosystem for a new Atmanirbhar Bharat envisaged by the PM, it added.



Earlier, the ministry and University Grants Commission (UGC) had organised a “Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy-2020”, which was addressed by the PM.

