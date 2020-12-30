Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Ram temple trust asks IITs to suggest models for strong foundation of temple

Ram temple trust asks IITs to suggest models for strong foundation of temple

The Ram temple trust in Ayodhya has asked the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to suggest better models for the foundation of the temple as a stream of the Sarayu river has been found below it, sources said on Tuesday.

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 09:39 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Ayodhya

Ayodhya’s Ram Temple replica (HT File)

The Ram temple trust in Ayodhya has asked the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to suggest better models for the foundation of the temple as a stream of the Sarayu river has been found below it, sources said on Tuesday.

The construction committee of the temple, chaired by former principal secretary to the prime minister Nripendra Misra held deliberations over the matter here on Tuesday, they said. During the deliberations, it was realised that the existing model for the foundation of the temple was not feasible as a stream of the Sarayu river is flowing below the temple, a source said.

Sources in the ‘Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra’ trust said IITs have been requested to suggest better models for a strong foundation of the temple. The Ram temple is scheduled for completion in 2023. The construction committee of the temple trust has been deliberating on two options--using vibro stone columns to support rafts on which stones can be placed, and the other is improving the quality and grip of soil by adding engineering mix to it, they added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

First trans beauty pageant finalist makes history in Nepal
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Four people in Delhi test positive for UK Covid strain
by Anonna Dutt
Covid-19 vaccination: Singapore, Ireland commence immunisation drives
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Quick-fire Lacazette gives Arsenal 1-0 win at Brighton
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.