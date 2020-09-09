Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates three newly completed projects at Central University of Jammu

Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates three newly completed projects at Central University of Jammu

In his address to the attendees of the inauguration, Pokhriyal appreciated the leadership of the university for naming the projects after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Premnath Dogra and Brigadier Rajendra Singh.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 12:34 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Samba

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiyal ‘Nishank’.(PTI file)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday virtually inaugurated three recently-completed projects at the Central University of Jammu here.

In his address to the attendees of the inauguration, Pokhriyal appreciated the leadership of the university for naming the projects after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Premnath Dogra and Brigadier Rajendra Singh.

He also appreciated the institutional building efforts and initiatives of Vice-Chancellor Professor Ashok Aima for academic visibility of the University at national and international levels.

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, and special guest at the meeting said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has excelled in every sector and our country is achieving new milestones with each passing day. We will leave no stone unturned to further strengthen the education system of the country.”



Professor Ashok Aima, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Jammu also addressed the participants with a brief description of the major achievements of the university during his tenure since April 2015.

“The University has been successful in attaining an all India character by admitting students and research scholars across diverse regions of the country, thereby offering testimony to the nationalistic bonding and the academic spectrum of the Central University of Jammu”, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Sep 09, 2020 14:12 IST
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
Sep 09, 2020 12:40 IST
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
Sep 09, 2020 13:52 IST
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
Sep 09, 2020 11:59 IST

latest news

Mumbai University final year exams schedule released, to be conducted online in MCQ format
Sep 09, 2020 14:22 IST
Aged man bludgeoned to death with grinding stone in Prayagraj district
Sep 09, 2020 14:17 IST
Uniform in Rajasthan government schools to change again
Sep 09, 2020 14:16 IST
JD-U’s Harivansh files nomination for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman poll
Sep 09, 2020 14:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.