Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates three newly completed projects at Central University of Jammu

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday virtually inaugurated three recently-completed projects at the Central University of Jammu here.

In his address to the attendees of the inauguration, Pokhriyal appreciated the leadership of the university for naming the projects after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Premnath Dogra and Brigadier Rajendra Singh.

He also appreciated the institutional building efforts and initiatives of Vice-Chancellor Professor Ashok Aima for academic visibility of the University at national and international levels.

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, and special guest at the meeting said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has excelled in every sector and our country is achieving new milestones with each passing day. We will leave no stone unturned to further strengthen the education system of the country.”

Professor Ashok Aima, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Jammu also addressed the participants with a brief description of the major achievements of the university during his tenure since April 2015.

“The University has been successful in attaining an all India character by admitting students and research scholars across diverse regions of the country, thereby offering testimony to the nationalistic bonding and the academic spectrum of the Central University of Jammu”, he said.