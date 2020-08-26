Ranchi University to hold final year UG, PG exams offline in September

Amid Covid pandemic, the Ranchi University (RU) has decided to hold the final semester examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses for around 42,000 students offline from next month, as per the guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC), university officials said on Tuesday.

The UGC has asked the universities to hold the final year examinations, whether online or offline, by the end of September in a bid to secure the academic future of students while keeping in mind their health and safety.

The RU examination controller Rajesh Kumar said, “Since it is the final year examinations, we have decided to conduct it offline, as it will prove beneficial for students.”

He said even if we conduct the examinations online, students would have to come to examination centres. “They cannot be allowed to write papers sitting at home. So, it is better to hold the examinations offline by following the standard operating procedure (SOP) prescribed for Covid-19,” Kumar said.

The filling of examination forms for final year PG examination has started online. The last date for filling them up is September 10. Soon after this, the same for final year UG examinations will start.

“This is for the first time that RU has offered to fill up the examination forms and make payment online,” Kumar said.

He said the final semester PG examinations would start between September 22 and 25, while the examinations for UG students would be conducted in October. Prior to this, the B.Tech examinations will start from September 10, while the law examinations for bachelor and masters degree would start from September 17, he said.

Kumar said around 30,000 students would appear for the final year UG examinations, while over 12,000 students would write final year PG examinations. The students have been asked to occupy their hostels 14 days before the examinations.

“Students have to come to their hostels 14 days before the examinations so that their health can be monitored. All Covid protocols would be followed strictly. A six-foot distance between two students will be maintained. Students would have to undergo thermal scanning and sanitization before entering the examination halls. If temperature of any student is found high, he/she will not be allowed to take the examination. Examination of such students will be taken later,” he said, adding that mask will be mandatory for all students.

Student unions, however, were divided over the university’s decision. All India Students’ Federation (AISF) protested the decision, while Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthy Parishad (ABVP) welcomed it.

AISF state secretary Lokesh Anand said, “The university will put students’ lives’ at risk, as Covid cases are increasing every day in the state. Maintaining social distance among students inside or outside the examination centres is not an easy task. The university should reconsider its decision.”

ABVP members said the examinations should be conducted, as it would be good for the future of the students.