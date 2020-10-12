RBI assistant main examination date released at rbi.org.in, check details

Sections
According to the notification, RBI will conduct the Assistant main examination 2020 on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday announced the date for the RBI Assistant 2019 main online examination on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the RBI’s official website.

According to the notification, RBI will conduct the Assistant Main Exam 2020 on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

“In view of the requests received from the candidates for change in centre for the Main Examination due to the lockdown restrictions, the Bank has decided to give an opportunity to the candidates to change the centre of Main Examination. A link for the centre change will be made available shortly on our website,” reads the notice.

The Bank had conducted the RBI Assistant preliminary examination on February 14 and 15, 2020. The results of which was announced on March 17, 2020, and it was notified that the Main online examination is will be conducted on March 29, 2020. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the exams were postponed.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 926 vacancies of Assistants in various offices of the Bank.

