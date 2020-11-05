RBI Officer Grade B recruitment results declared, direct links here

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday declared the results of the Officers Group B recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the RBI Officers Grade B- DSIM. DR and General 2019 recruitment exam can check their results online at rbi.org.in. Along with the exam results, RBI has also released the cutoff marks for all the exams on the official website.

Direct Links:

Marks sheet and cut off marks for the recruitment of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-DSIM-2019

Marks sheet and cut off marks for the recruitment of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-DEPR-2019

Marks sheet and cut off marks for the recruitment of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (DR)-General-2019

How to check RBI Officer 2019 marks sheet:

1. Visit the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in

2. On the homepage click on the link that reads “Marks sheet and cut off marks for the recruitment of Officer”

3. Key in your receipt number and date of birth

4. Your RBI Officer marks sheet will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its print out.