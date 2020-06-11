Sections
Home / Education / RBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2020 released, here’s the direct link to download

RBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2020 released, here’s the direct link to download

RBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2020 has been released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE will conduct Class 12 examination from June 18 to 30, while the class 10 exams will be held from June 27 to 30.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 10:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

RBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the hall tickets or admit card for the remaining RBSE board examinations for class 10th and 12th on Wednesday, June 10.

RBSE will conduct Class 12 examination from June 18 to 30, while the class 10 exams will be held from June 27 to 30.

School Principal will have to login on the website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in using their school login ID and password to download the admit cards of students and then provide them the hardcopy of it.

According to media reports, the Rajasthan board examination centres have been increased to follow the social distancing guidelines issued by the central government. The remaining examinations will be held across 6201 examination centres. Earlier, the board had 5680 examination centres.



Direct link to download RBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2020

RBSE 10th Datesheet 2020

29 June Social Science

30 June - Maths

RBSE 12th Datesheet 2020

18 June Maths

19 June Information Technology and Programming

22 June Geography

23 June Home Science

24 June Painting

25 June Hindi, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Rajasthani and other language exams

26 June Sanskrit

27 June English Literature

29 June Dance and other vocational subjects

30 June Psychology

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Plug and play’: PM Modi calls for bold decisions to spur economic growth amid Covid-19 crisis
Jun 11, 2020 11:53 IST
Lonar lake colour changes to pink; experts, locals surprised
Jun 11, 2020 11:55 IST
Covid-19: Sabyasachi’s Mumbai outlet to reopen with safety measures intact
Jun 11, 2020 11:53 IST
Fake currency with face value of Rs55 crore seized in Pune
Jun 11, 2020 11:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.