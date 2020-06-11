RBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2020 released, here’s the direct link to download

RBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the hall tickets or admit card for the remaining RBSE board examinations for class 10th and 12th on Wednesday, June 10.

RBSE will conduct Class 12 examination from June 18 to 30, while the class 10 exams will be held from June 27 to 30.

School Principal will have to login on the website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in using their school login ID and password to download the admit cards of students and then provide them the hardcopy of it.

According to media reports, the Rajasthan board examination centres have been increased to follow the social distancing guidelines issued by the central government. The remaining examinations will be held across 6201 examination centres. Earlier, the board had 5680 examination centres.

Direct link to download RBSE 10th, 12th admit card 2020

RBSE 10th Datesheet 2020

29 June Social Science

30 June - Maths

RBSE 12th Datesheet 2020

18 June Maths

19 June Information Technology and Programming

22 June Geography

23 June Home Science

24 June Painting

25 June Hindi, Urdu, Sindhi, Punjabi, Rajasthani and other language exams

26 June Sanskrit

27 June English Literature

29 June Dance and other vocational subjects

30 June Psychology