Sections
Home / Education / RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: Rajasthan BSER class 10 results to be declared tomorrow

RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: Rajasthan BSER class 10 results to be declared tomorrow

RBSE 10th Result 2020: Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 10 examination will be able to check their results on our HT Portal.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 14:34 IST

By Rakesh Goswami| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times Jaipur

RBSE 10th Result 2020. (HT file )

RBSE 10th Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE Class 10 results on July 28 on its official website at 4 pm.

Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 10 examination will be able to check their results on our HT Portal. An SMS alert about the declaration of result will also be sent to the pre-registered students by HT as soon as it is released. The SMS notification will have a direct link to check the RBSE Class 10th results.

Click here to register for RBSE Class 10th Result 2020.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com after it is declared:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section



Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 10th result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.

This year, 11, 79,830 students appeared in the RBSE Class 10 board examination.

Rajasthan board has already declared the Class 12 arts, science and commerce results. The science and commerce results were declared on July 8 and 13, 2020, respectively. A total of 91.96% of students passed the RBSE 12th science exam, while 94.49% of students passed the RBSE 12th commerce stream exams. The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the result of the Class 12 board arts examination on July 21 in which 90.70% of students passed.

Students can also check the results of the class 10 board examinations online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE 10th Result 2020: Here is how to check

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board (rajresults.nic.in)

2) Click on the link for Results

3) Click on the link for Class 10 results

4) Enter your roll number and submit

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

In 2019, a total of 79.85% of students passed the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination. The pass percentage of girls was 80.35% and that of boys was 79.45%.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: Rajasthan BSER class 10 results to be declared tomorrow
Jul 27, 2020 14:34 IST
After government refusal, UP Bar Council to extend financial help to lawyers in need
Jul 27, 2020 14:35 IST
Ranvir Shorey on fallout with Bhatts: ‘I was isolated, legally pressured’
Jul 27, 2020 14:37 IST
Delhi riots: High Court allows two petitioners to withdraw pleas
Jul 27, 2020 14:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.