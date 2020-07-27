RBSE 10th Result 2020 Date: Rajasthan BSER class 10 results to be declared tomorrow

RBSE 10th Result 2020: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the RBSE Class 10 results on July 28 on its official website at 4 pm.

Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 10 examination will be able to check their results on our HT Portal. An SMS alert about the declaration of result will also be sent to the pre-registered students by HT as soon as it is released. The SMS notification will have a direct link to check the RBSE Class 10th results.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com after it is declared:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 10th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.

This year, 11, 79,830 students appeared in the RBSE Class 10 board examination.

Rajasthan board has already declared the Class 12 arts, science and commerce results. The science and commerce results were declared on July 8 and 13, 2020, respectively. A total of 91.96% of students passed the RBSE 12th science exam, while 94.49% of students passed the RBSE 12th commerce stream exams. The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the result of the Class 12 board arts examination on July 21 in which 90.70% of students passed.

Students can also check the results of the class 10 board examinations online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board (rajresults.nic.in)

2) Click on the link for Results

3) Click on the link for Class 10 results

4) Enter your roll number and submit

5) Check your result, download it, and take a print out.

In 2019, a total of 79.85% of students passed the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination. The pass percentage of girls was 80.35% and that of boys was 79.45%.