RBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check BSER Rajasthan Class 10 results on HT Portal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RBSE 10th Result 2020: After the declaration of Rajasthan Board class 12 results, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will now announce the RBSE Class 10 results soon on its official website. However, the date for announcement of the result has yet not been released by the board.

Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Rajasthan class 10 board examination will be able to check their results on our HT Portal.

HT will also send an SMS alert to the students who pre-register themselves for the result notification, as soon as it is declared. The SMS notification will have a direct link to check the RBSE Class 10th results.

Click here to get your Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 (after it is declared)

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com after it is declared:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 10th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also check the results of the class 10 board examinations online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.