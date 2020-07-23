Sections
Home / Education / RBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check BSER Rajasthan Class 10 results on HT Portal

RBSE 10th Result 2020: How to check BSER Rajasthan Class 10 results on HT Portal

RBSE 10th Result 2020: Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Rajasthan class 10 board examination will be able to check their results on our HT Portal.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 17:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RBSE 10th Result 2020. (Screengrab )

RBSE 10th Result 2020: After the declaration of Rajasthan Board class 12 results, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will now announce the RBSE Class 10 results soon on its official website. However, the date for announcement of the result has yet not been released by the board.

Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Rajasthan class 10 board examination will be able to check their results on our HT Portal.

HT will also send an SMS alert to the students who pre-register themselves for the result notification, as soon as it is declared. The SMS notification will have a direct link to check the RBSE Class 10th results.

Click here to get your Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 (after it is declared)



How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com after it is declared:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 10th result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.

Students can also check the results of the class 10 board examinations online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Changing China’s conduct
Jul 23, 2020 18:11 IST
8 doctors, 14 nurses test positive at YCMH
Jul 23, 2020 18:09 IST
Mohammad Amir tests negative for Covid-19 again, cleared to join side in England
Jul 23, 2020 18:08 IST
India, Israel developing Covid rapid testing kit for results in less than 30 seconds
Jul 23, 2020 18:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.