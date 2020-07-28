RBSE 10th Result 2020: Steps to check BSER Rajasthan Class 10 results immediately after declaration

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

RBSE 10th Result 2020: Rajasthan Board class 10th result will be declared on July 28 at 4 pm. Immediately after the result is declared, students will be able to check their results at hindustantimes.com. Just like class 12th results, HT has partnered with BSER to show class 10th result on our result page. Students who have taken the Rajasthan Board class 10th exam will have to enter their roll number

RBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVE

HT will also send an SMS alert to the students who pre-register themselves for the result notification, as soon as it is declared. The SMS notification will have a direct link to check the RBSE Class 10th results.

Direct link to Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2020 (after it is declared)

Students can also check their scores at the official website of RBSE at rajresults.nic.in. Students will have to key in their login credentials to check their scores.

How to check RBSE Class 10th Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com after it is declared:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Rajasthan Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘RBSE 10th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your RBSE Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen.